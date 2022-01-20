Number plates and catalytic converter stolen from cars in Stowmarket
- Credit: Archant
Number plates and catalytic converters have been stolen from three cars in Stowmarket.
A catalytic converter was stolen from two vehicles - one parked on Swan Close and the other in Shakespeare Road - sometime between 5pm and 11pm yesterday, Wednesday, January 19.
Another car - also parked in Shakespeare Road - had its number plates stolen.
Police are now appealing for information about the three thefts.
Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the relevant crime reference number.
The reference number for the catalytic converter theft in Swan Close is 37/3836/22 or 37/3904/22 in relation to the converter theft in Shakespeare Road.
The crime reference number for the theft of number plates is 37/3868/22.
Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.
