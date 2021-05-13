News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Fake parking fines handed out in Stowmarket

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 9:18 AM May 13, 2021    Updated: 9:52 AM May 13, 2021
Parking enforcement powers will transfer from police to councils in Suffolk in 2020 including Woodbr

Parking fines have been fraudulent handed out in Stowmarket - Credit: Archant

Fake parking fines have illegally been given out to drivers in Stowmarket.

Residential areas of the town, including Hamilton Way, have seen the fine notices on their cars with a fake police crest to make it look legitimate, according to Suffolk police. 

The police force said it was an "offence" and clarified that parking is enforced by local borough and district councils. 

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman added: “Although dangerous or obstructive parking where there are no parking restrictions remains the responsibility of Suffolk police.

"Police guidance is that the officer will make an evidence-based decision as to whether there is an obstruction offence.

You may also want to watch:

"Should a situation arise where an electric wheelchair, double child pushchair or similar width is unable to pass the vehicle without going onto the road then an obstruction offence exists.

"If such carriages can continue past the parked car without going onto the road then there is no offence and no police action will be taken."

Most Read

  1. 1 ‘Demolition Man’ Cook tells vast majority of Ipswich Town squad to find new clubs
  2. 2 Mum-of-four with 'beautiful soul' dies after collapsing in the street
  3. 3 Ipswich U18s fall to second-half Liverpool goals - how the FA Youth Cup semi-final unfolded....
  1. 4 Steam locomotive back in Suffolk for anniversary trips
  2. 5 'Beautiful inside and out': Tragedy as mum dies 48 hours after giving birth
  3. 6 Takeaway owner fined £3.5k after series of food hygiene breaches
  4. 7 'I loved my time here... I should have stayed' - Former loanee Jeffers back with Town in coaching role
  5. 8 Former judge's widow on trial for sex abuse of young boy in 1980s
  6. 9 Film crews spotted in Ipswich town centre
  7. 10 'Larger-than-life' Ipswich drama teacher Gloria Henshall dies

The police force understood the "frustration" of the public who want action on parking but said crime was their first priority. 

Its spokesman added: “With such a topic there is a collective community responsibility here for everyone to show consideration to pedestrians.

"We always urge all motorists to park legally, considerately and responsibly, and to think about the effect their behaviour may have on others.”

Please call 101 or go to suffolk.police.uk if you have any information.

Report parking offences here

Stowmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Teddy Bishop sits on the pitch ahead of before being replaced.

Football

Ipswich Town reveal full retained list

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Kayden Jackson is left waiting for a cross to arrive as a defender intercepts the ball against North

Football | Exclusive

Town take up contract options on duo with plenty of departures still...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
James Wilson celebrates his equaliser at Accrington

Football

Town confirm four more exits at end of season

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Armed police boxed in two vehicles on the A12 at Kelvedon

Armed police box in cars on A12 after men seen 'fighting with swords'

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon