Rogue salesman posing as National Grid employee targets Suffolk home

Suffolk Trading Standards is warning residents after a rogue trader posed as a National Grid employee - Credit: Suffolk Trading Standards

A warning has been issued after a potential scammer targeted a home in mid Suffolk.

Last Thursday, a Stowmarket homeowner received a knock on their door from a man claiming to be from National Grid.

According to Suffolk Trading Standards, the man said he required access to the resident's property to service the solar panels.

The resident reportedly asked the trader if the local council was aware of him calling.

The trader then advised that he was visiting on the council's behalf.

After the resident asked to see identification, the trader claimed he had left it in his van and he would go and get it so that the resident could inspect it.

The trader never returned.

Following the incident, Suffolk Trading Standards is warning people with solar panels installed to be vigilant.

Residents are advised to refrain from buying at the doorstep and not to buckle to pressure from salespeople offering supposedly one-off 'buy it now' low prices.

Anyone who has been approached by the rogue tradesman or has any information on the traders calling is asked to contact Trading Standards via Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.