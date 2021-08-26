News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Motorist allegedly caught speeding and watching video while driving

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:46 PM August 26, 2021    Updated: 9:52 PM August 26, 2021
Stowmarket police seized the Vauxhall Corsa after stopping the driver

Stowmarket police seized the Vauxhall Corsa after stopping the driver - Credit: Suffolk police

A motorist who was stopped by police for allegedly speeding and watching a video on their phone will appear in court.

Stowmarket police said on Twitter that the driver of a silver Vauxhall Corsa was allegedly caught speeding at more than 85mph in a 70 zone on Thursday.

Police also alleged that the driver had no insurance and was watching a video on a mobile phone while behind the wheel.

The Corsa was seized by the officers at the scene.

Suffolk Live
Stowmarket News

