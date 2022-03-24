Police seize Vauxhall after driver caught without licence in Stowmarket

A car was seized by police in Stowmarket after the driver was found to have no insurance or licence - Credit: Stowmarket police

Police have seized a Vauxhall after the driver was caught without a licence or insurance in Stowmarket.

The driver was stopped by police on Tuesday after driving the wrong way down Ipswich Street in the Suffolk town.

According to a post by Stowmarket Police, the driver went past a no entry sign having followed Google Maps.

When the driver was stopped by police, it was found that they had been driving without insurance or a driver's licence.

The car was seized and the driver was reported to police.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.