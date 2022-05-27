Suffolk woman stole thousands from football club and school

Tracey Sheppard leaves Ipswich magistrates after pleading guilty to stealing from a school and football club - Credit: ARCHANT

A Suffolk woman stole nearly £25,000 from an amateur football club and a school while working in positions of trust, a court heard.

Tracey Sheppard, 48, of Mendlesham Green, Stowmarket, committed the fraud offences while working as a treasurer for Stowupland Falcons FC and bursar and office manager at Wetheringsett Primary School.

She pleaded guilty to the two offences during a hearing at Ipswich magistrates court on Thursday, although she disputed the exact amounts taken.

Anita Addison, prosecuting, said the amount stolen from the community football club, which runs youth and adult teams, was in the region of £20,000, while the sum given for the primary school fraud was £4,610.

She added: “Given the amounts, given her position of trust and given the period of time these offences took place, in my submission the magistrates courts do not have sufficient powers and this should be sent to crown court to determine this case.”

The £20,000 was transferred into her account by means of cheques paid from the club’s account during a period from January 1, 2018, to January 31, 2020.

The school’s cash moved into her account during a shorter period from May to October 2019 while she was in paid employment.

Helen Korfanty, mitigating, said Sheppard could not agree the amounts, which were in a range of £13,000 to £19,000 from the Falcons.

She added: “My client wishes to agree the amounts, but she substantially accepts culpability.”

She was granted unconditional bail to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on a date that is yet to be confirmed.