Stowupland football pitch vandalised for the third time this month

'Enough is enough' - these are the words of the chairman of a Suffolk football club after their pitch was damaged for the third time this month.

The pitch at Stowupland Falcons Football club was covered in tyre marks again yesterday, after two previous occurrences this month.

Suffolk police are investigating the incident.

Speaking to the BBC, club vice chair, Mark Dye said that the pitch had "been trashed", and that "enough is enough".

"This is just vandalism, it's mindless... it seems just the kind of people that are just having a laugh themselves and ruining it for others.

"It looks terrible and it's a nice picturesque village here. It's destroying the community, not just the football club."

Stowupland Football Club's A team play in the Suffolk and Ipswich Maron League, while the club also has a number of women's and youth teams which use the pitch.

