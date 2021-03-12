News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Man grabbed partner by neck in drunken assault

Michael Steward

Published: 4:00 PM March 12, 2021   
A man who grabbed his partner's neck in a drunken assault has escaped an immediate prison term. 

Ipswich Crown Court heard how Stuart Standrin, 37, and his partner had both been drinking on March 1, 2020. 

Standrin, of Grapes Farmyard, Bacton, near Stowmarket, grabbed his partner by the neck and pushed her backwards, the court heard. 

Standrin was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and initially pleaded not guilty before changing his plea on January 29. 

The victim accepted there had been an assault but said Standrin was "not a monster" and was a "supportive part of the family", the court heard. 

Standrin voluntarily sought the support of charity Turning Point to address alcohol issues after the incident. 

Lynne Shirley, mitigating, said there has been no repeat offending or any offending since the incident. 

Judge Rupert Overbury sentenced Standrin to eight months' imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, and ordered him to complete the Building Better Relationships programme along with an alcohol treatment requirement. 

He must also complete 120 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity days. 

Standrin must also pay court costs of £1,200. 


