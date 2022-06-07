Suspended jail sentence for student found with three types of drugs
- Credit: Archant
A 21-year-old university student who dropped a bag containing drugs and ran off when he was stopped by police as he got out of a taxi in Colchester has been given a suspended prison sentence.
The bag contained 87g of cannabis with a street value of £1,000 and Jordan Milward was also found in possession of tablets containing ketamine and a class C drug as well as £1,490 cash, Ipswich Crown Court heard
Milward of Hakewill Way, Colchester, admitted three charges of possessing drugs with intent to supply.
He also admitted possessing an offensive weapon, a knuckleduster, in Blackthorn Avenue, Colchester.
All the offences were committed on September 29, 2020.
Milward was given an 18-month prison sentence suspended for 24 months and a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
Steven Dyble, for Milward, said his client was studying for a film, television and media degree at a university in Nottingham and was doing “exceptionally well".
Most Read
- 1 Victim in murder probe named as University of Suffolk lecturer
- 2 Superstar Ed Sheeran picks up curry in Framlingham after jubilee performance
- 3 Man in his 40s dies after falling from bridge in west Suffolk town
- 4 Suffolk man who had sex with teen fined for missing unpaid work
- 5 Ball: 'I was intense... my only aim was to play for Man United'
- 6 Major road closures to look out for in Suffolk this week
- 7 Mum left in tears as family holiday cancelled twice amid travel chaos
- 8 'It is very sad' – Final part of landmark HMS Ganges mast taken down
- 9 Ranking all of Ipswich Town's managers.... worst to the best
- 10 Plans for six homes in south Suffolk village reach next stage
He said Milward had been asked to deliver the bag to someone and there had been some coercion involved.