Suspended jail sentence for student found with three types of drugs

A 21-year-old university student who dropped a bag containing drugs and ran off when he was stopped by police as he got out of a taxi in Colchester has been given a suspended prison sentence.

The bag contained 87g of cannabis with a street value of £1,000 and Jordan Milward was also found in possession of tablets containing ketamine and a class C drug as well as £1,490 cash, Ipswich Crown Court heard

Milward of Hakewill Way, Colchester, admitted three charges of possessing drugs with intent to supply.

He also admitted possessing an offensive weapon, a knuckleduster, in Blackthorn Avenue, Colchester.

All the offences were committed on September 29, 2020.

Milward was given an 18-month prison sentence suspended for 24 months and a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Steven Dyble, for Milward, said his client was studying for a film, television and media degree at a university in Nottingham and was doing “exceptionally well".

He said Milward had been asked to deliver the bag to someone and there had been some coercion involved.



