Police called to anti-vaccine demonstration at Suffolk pharmacy
Published: 5:15 PM January 21, 2022
- Credit: Archant
Police were called an anti-vaccination protest at a pharmacy in Sudbury today.
Officers were called to the North Street Pharmacy at 10.50am today, Friday, January 21 to reports that people were protesting the coronavirus vaccinations being administered at the site.
A Suffolk police spokesman said: "Police received a report of public disorder at the North Street pharmacy.
"Officers attended with a small group of anti-vaccination protestors present.
"The matter was peacefully resolved about an hour later.
"The pharmacy remained open during the incident.”
