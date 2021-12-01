Man repeatedly exposes himself on estate near Sudbury

Police are appealing for witnesses after a number of reports of exposure incidents in Great Cornard over the past few weeks - Credit: Google Maps

Police are investigating after a number of indecent exposure incidents were reported in Great Cornard.

The offences have all taken place next to a bin store near Bakers Court, on the left-hand side of Dove House Meadow, and occurred on weekdays either in the morning at approximately 8.40am, or the afternoon at around 3.20pm.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The reports are all similar in nature in that they state a man has stepped out from the bin storage area and he is either completely naked but covering his genitals, or on other occasions he has been wearing loose clothing and has then bent over, partially exposing his buttocks."

The man is described as white, in his 30s, and approximately 5ft 9in tall, with brown hair.

Anyone with any information about these incidents is being asked to contact Sudbury Safer Neighbourhood Team, quoting the crime reference: 66103/21.