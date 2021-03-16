News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man left with deep wounds after assault on town street

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 3:41 PM March 16, 2021   
Girling Street Sudbury

The assault took place on Girling Street in Sudbury - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been left with deep puncture wounds after he was assaulted in a Suffolk town. 

The assault took place on Girling Street in Sudbury at about 4.30pm on Saturday, March 13.

A male, in his 40s, was having a cigarette near to the entrance to the back of North Street Tavern when he was approached by a male who had walked up Girling Street in the direction of the Aldi supermarket from Weaver Tap.

The offender struck up a very brief conversation with the male with the cigarette before he punched the victim twice in the face. This caused deep puncture wounds to his lower eye and eyebrow.

Officers arrested a 21-year-old male on suspicion of grievous bodily harm  on March 16 and he has been taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning where he remains.


You may also want to watch:

Police are trying to trace a male who was driving a white Transit van and who stopped to help the victim after the assault.

.

Most Read

  1. 1 Mapped: The 49 Suffolk postcodes with almost no Covid cases
  2. 2 Unit within Suffolk-based RAF Regiment disbanded amid 'sexual assault' investigation
  3. 3 How many Suffolk pupils tested positive on school return?
  1. 4 Primary school forced to close due to 'small number' of Covid cases
  2. 5 Family 'overwhelmed' as customers raise £2,500 for popular pub
  3. 6 'I'm a bit worried about Ipswich'... says top celebrity Sunderland fan
  4. 7 Drive-thru Covid vaccine centre trial in Suffolk proves major success
  5. 8 Ipswich pods for former rough sleepers approved despite objections over their size
  6. 9 How safe do women feel in Suffolk? Fill in our survey
  7. 10 'Devoted father, perfect brother, wonderful friend' mourned after A12 crash

Additionally, anyone who saw the assault, or knows who was responsible should contact Sudbury police, quoting crime reference 37/12411/21

Sudbury News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A C-130 Mk3 Hercules transport aircraft like the one at RAF Honington

RAF base warns of disruption ahead of overnight exercise

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Needham Hardware & DIY, formerly known as Paul's Hardware (pictured), has announced its immediate closure.

Family-run DIY store to close following Covid and rise in online shopping

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Plans for the Dolphin at Thorpeness

First look at plans to revamp popular coastal inn

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Town manager Paul Cook animated on the touchline.

'We had to dig in' - Cook on his first win, Downes injury and Skuse return

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon