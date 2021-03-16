Published: 3:41 PM March 16, 2021

The assault took place on Girling Street in Sudbury - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been left with deep puncture wounds after he was assaulted in a Suffolk town.

The assault took place on Girling Street in Sudbury at about 4.30pm on Saturday, March 13.

A male, in his 40s, was having a cigarette near to the entrance to the back of North Street Tavern when he was approached by a male who had walked up Girling Street in the direction of the Aldi supermarket from Weaver Tap.

The offender struck up a very brief conversation with the male with the cigarette before he punched the victim twice in the face. This caused deep puncture wounds to his lower eye and eyebrow.

Officers arrested a 21-year-old male on suspicion of grievous bodily harm on March 16 and he has been taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning where he remains.





You may also want to watch:

Police are trying to trace a male who was driving a white Transit van and who stopped to help the victim after the assault.

.

Additionally, anyone who saw the assault, or knows who was responsible should contact Sudbury police, quoting crime reference 37/12411/21