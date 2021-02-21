Sudbury bones probe: No identity of suspected murder victim six months on

Published: 8:00 AM February 21, 2021

Human bones were found in a Sudbury river in August last year - Credit: Archant

Investigations into the identity of a suspected murder victim after human bones were discovered in a Sudbury river nearly six months ago are still ongoing, police have said.

The remains were found on Thursday, August 27 last year after a member of the public alerted a wildlife ranger to two black bin bags in the River Stour near Meadow Gate and Croft Bridge.

A murder investigation is still ongoing following the discovery of human bones in a Sudbury river - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

The bags contained human bones and a submerged shopping trolley was also found nearby.

This prompted a murder investigation and detectives revealed the victim was a man of "athletic or muscular" build.

Police said the man died "a minimum of months" ago but no cause of death was established.

DNA taken from the remains also failed to match anyone on the UK Missing Persons Bureau.

It has been six months since the discovery - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A small amount of human remains, belonging to the same man, were found in October following subsequent searches.

Police were able to rule out that the remains belonged to either missing RAF airman Corrie McKeague or teenager Luke Durbin.

Police have analysed around 180 hours of CCTV footage from the Sudbury area as part of the investigation, and taken more than 140 statements.

Police divers in the River Stour - Credit: Archant

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police confirmed that enquiries into the identity of the suspected murder victim are ongoing.

From the outset, Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Bridger, head of crime at Suffolk police, has stressed that the investigation could take "considerable time" due to the amount of forensic testing needed.

Speaking in October, Det Ch Supt Bridger said: "In the weeks since the remains were discovered, a significant amount of work has been undertaken to try to identify the victim and also who is responsible for depositing the bags.

He said the force was expecting further forensic test results to determine how long the man had been dead but added: "Establishing an approximate age for the victim is even more complex, with these tests taking much longer to complete and it is not guaranteed we will get a definitive answer.

“I would once again urge anyone who knows anything about this discovery to come forward.

"If you have concerns over a relative, friend or colleague you haven’t seen or heard from in a long time which is out of character, then you should contact us.”