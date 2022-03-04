Woman in 80s has bank card stolen in Sudbury supermarket

The woman's bank card was taken from Roys supermarket in Sudbury - Credit: Google Maps

A woman in her 80s had her bank card stolen while she was leaving a supermarket in Sudbury.

The incident happened at the Roys store in Great Eastern Road at about 2.35pm on Wednesday, Suffolk police said.

The victim had just left the store counter having paid for her shopping with her husband when she was approached by a teenage girl, who claimed she had dropped a £10 note.

A few minutes later as she approached the exit to the rear of the store, she was approached once again by the girl and another woman – who apologised and said the £10 note was theirs.

The victim then opened her purse and returned the note.

She later discovered her bank card was missing from her purse and called her bank, which confirmed her card had been used on a betting website.

The victim believes the suspects may have seen her use her PIN prior to the incident.

Police have described the first suspect as in her late teens, about 5ft 6ins in height, of slim to medium build and wearing all black clothing.

The second suspect is described as in her 40s or 50s, of similar height and of slim build.

She was wearing black trousers and a black coat, a scarf over her head and a face mask.

The suspects are not believed to be local.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/12777/22.

