BMW seized by police in Sudbury after driver found to be disqualified
Published: 11:06 AM June 28, 2022
- Credit: Suffolk police
Police have seized a BMW in Sudbury after the driver was found to be banned from the roads and had no insurance.
Officers first spotted the silver car in the town on Monday.
In a tweet, police said the car had been seen again on Tuesday – with checks revealing it was uninsured.
The driver was also disqualified and the car has been seized, police added.
Sudbury police said on Twitter: "Make sure you and your vehicle are fully road legal."