BMW seized by police in Sudbury after driver found to be disqualified

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:06 AM June 28, 2022
The BMW was seized in Sudbury

The BMW was seized in Sudbury - Credit: Suffolk police

Police have seized a BMW in Sudbury after the driver was found to be banned from the roads and had no insurance.

Officers first spotted the silver car in the town on Monday.

In a tweet, police said the car had been seen again on Tuesday – with checks revealing it was uninsured.

The driver was also disqualified and the car has been seized, police added.

Sudbury police said on Twitter: "Make sure you and your vehicle are fully road legal."

