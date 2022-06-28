BMW seized by police in Sudbury after driver found to be disqualified

Police have seized a BMW in Sudbury after the driver was found to be banned from the roads and had no insurance.

Officers first spotted the silver car in the town on Monday.

This vehicle was seen being driven in #Sudbury yesterday & later check showed it to have #NosInsurance & driver disqualified. The vehicle was spotted again today & has now been seized. Make sure you & vehicle are fully road legal #NoExcuses #1859👮‍♂️ #1796👮‍♂️#SudburySheriffs #3307👮‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/HOi3pAsBCW — Sudbury Police (@PoliceSudbury) June 28, 2022

In a tweet, police said the car had been seen again on Tuesday – with checks revealing it was uninsured.

The driver was also disqualified and the car has been seized, police added.

Sudbury police said on Twitter: "Make sure you and your vehicle are fully road legal."