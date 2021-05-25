Man arrested over discovery of human bones in Sudbury

Breaking

Published: 4:55 PM May 25, 2021

A man has been arrested after human bones were found in a Sudbury river - with police also searching a house in connection with the probe.

Police were called to the River Stour, near Meadow Gate and Croft Bridge after the remains were found inside two black bin bags at around 4.35pm on Thursday, August 27.

Suffolk police launched a murder investigation, with a thorough search of the river and surrounding area taking place over the next 10 days.

Detectives then revealed the victim was a man of “athletic or muscular build” - but a cause of death was not established, despite a Home Office post-mortem examination.

Suffolk police have now revealed that officers have arrested a 26-year-old man from Sudbury in connection with the discovery of the human remains.

He was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre, where he will be questioned by detectives.

Forensic teams carried out investigations at the scene in Sudbury after human remains were found in the River Stour Picture: ELLA WILKINSON - Credit: Archant

A second man was arrested at the same time on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug - but he has not been arrested in connection with the discovery of the human remains.

Officers are also currently searching a property in Sudbury. The search is expected to continue into Wednesday.

Following last summer's discovery, a small number of additional human remains were later found as a result of searches of the river. DNA testing confirmed that they were from the same person.

Forensic tests have established the victim was an athletic male Pictures: ELLA WILKINSON - Credit: Archant

Tests to establish the timescale in which the victim died are continuing, as are efforts to identify him through the comparison of DNA across national and international databases.

Detectives continue to appeal for anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour near to the river in the week preceding the discovery to come forward.

They would also like to hear from anyone who has seen black bin bags in unusual locations, such as ditches or hedgerows.

A police cordon was set up near St Gregory's Church in Sudbury after suspected human bones were discovered in the River Stour Picture: SONYA DUNCAN - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team, either via our online portal here or by calling 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via the charity's online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org