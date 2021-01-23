News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Forensic teams continue to investigate Sudbury cannabis factory

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 12:59 PM January 23, 2021   
A police cordon and police car outside a building

Police are back at the scene of a cannabis factory in Sudbury, discovered earlier this month - Credit: Archant

Forensic teams from Suffolk police are continuing to investigate the discovery of a cannabis factory in Sudbury.

Police discovered the factory – which housed more than 200 plants – after receiving reports of an attempted burglary at the address in North Street on Thursday, January 7.

The suspects had fled the scene in a van when police arrived in the early hours, before officers discovered the drugs farm spanning four storeys.

A Suffolk police forensic services van

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed inquiries into the cannabis farm are ongoing - Credit: Archant

Several police cars, including a forensic van, were seen outside the address on Saturday morning, January 23, with a cordon again in place outside.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed officers are continuing to investigate the factory and enquiries are ongoing.

The cannabis factory which was discovered in Sudbury.

The cannabis factory which was discovered in North Street, Sudbury. - Credit: Suffolk Police

Those with information regarding the farm, or who saw a suspicious van in North Street in the early hours of that morning, are asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime number: 37/1004/21.

