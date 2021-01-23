Forensic teams continue to investigate Sudbury cannabis factory
- Credit: Archant
Forensic teams from Suffolk police are continuing to investigate the discovery of a cannabis factory in Sudbury.
Police discovered the factory – which housed more than 200 plants – after receiving reports of an attempted burglary at the address in North Street on Thursday, January 7.
The suspects had fled the scene in a van when police arrived in the early hours, before officers discovered the drugs farm spanning four storeys.
Several police cars, including a forensic van, were seen outside the address on Saturday morning, January 23, with a cordon again in place outside.
A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed officers are continuing to investigate the factory and enquiries are ongoing.
Those with information regarding the farm, or who saw a suspicious van in North Street in the early hours of that morning, are asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime number: 37/1004/21.
Most Read
- 1 Campaign against two more solar farms gathers strength in Suffolk villages
- 2 Parents 'distraught' after teenage boy is violently assaulted in Chantry
- 3 Car catches fire outside Morrisons store in Ipswich
- 4 New outdoor theatre hopes to bring post lockdown performances to the woods
- 5 People 'losing patience' with neighbours who flout Covid rules, police say
- 6 Anger from council over felled silver jubilee trees
- 7 Tributes to much-loved Laura, 28, after Covid death
- 8 Ipswich consider striker signing after Hawkins undergoes surgery
- 9 Suffolk Covid rates declining, but increased deaths expected
- 10 Further snow possible this weekend as weather warning issued