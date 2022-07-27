Power tools stolen after thieves break into van in village near Sudbury

The van was parked in Cavendish, near Sudbury, at the time of the theft - Credit: Google Maps

Power tools have been stolen overnight from a van that was parked in a village near Sudbury.

The theft happened in High Street, Cavendish, at some point between 7.30pm on Tuesday and 7.40am on Wednesday, Suffolk police said.

An unknown number of thieves were involved in the incident.

The vehicle was a Ford Transit.

Police are urging people to keep their vans locked up and are appealing for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the area to come forward.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/47783/22.