Firefighters believe charity clothing bins were set ablaze by vandals

Published: 11:08 AM May 8, 2021

The charity clothing bins at the back of the Kingfisher Leisure Centre in Sudbury were found alight - Credit: Natalie Brooks

Firefighters had to deal with two fires early this morning in Sudbury — first charity clothing bins were set alight, then crews rushed to a blaze at nearby garden sheds.

An engine from Sudbury Fire Station was called to the Kingfisher Leisure Centre in Station Road at 4am to deal with the initial incident.

Upon arrival, the crew found the charity clothing bins at the back of the building well alight and had to wrench them open to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters from Sudbury Fire Station had to wrench the bins open to put out the blaze - Credit: Sudbury Fire Station

Photos of the wreckage show the inside of the bins scorched and the clothes a sodden heap on the floor.

The next fire took place at some garden sheds just a 15 minute walk away shortly after a 5.24am in North Rise, Great Cornard.

Attended by two engines, on arrival they were met with a large fire which affected a number of gardens and sheds and worked quickly to get it under control to stop it spreading.

A firefighter at the scene of the inferno which spread across several sheds and gardens - Credit: Sudbury Fire Station

Two engines attended the second fire in Great Cornard this morning - Credit: Sudbury Fire Station

A spokesperson for Sudbury Fire Station said they were unable to say yet what the cause of either fire was but believe the first was deliberate.

They do not believe the two incidents are linked but added: "What I would say is the shed fire could of started from a number of reasons due to what’s been stored in it.

"The clothing bank the opposite, but also the chance of both fires happening so close together in time could just be a coincidence or not.

"We’ve been to a few fires in the past week which all look to be deliberate.

"A bin fire at the start of the week, then on Wednesday youths were spotted trying to set light to a post box on York Road and then a couple of hours later a bin was set on fire on York road believed to be the same youths."

Fire crews rushing to the second blaze - Credit: Sudbury Fire Station



