Concrete thrown at cars from bridge in Sudbury

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 2:28 PM July 29, 2022
The incident happened in Springlands Way in Sudbury

The incident happened in Springlands Way in Sudbury - Credit: Google Maps

A person has thrown concrete off a bridge at cars passing below in Sudbury.

The incident happened at about 6.30pm on Friday, July 22 in Springlands Way at a bridge that crosses the road between the First Avenue and Drake Road junctions.

The falling object caused damage to the front of a vehicle that was heading away from the B1115 junction towards the Tesco supermarket.

No one was injured in the incident.

Following the incident, police are reminding members of the public that throwing objects at vehicles is a criminal offence, capable of causing serious damage and injury.

Drivers are also urged to report such incidents as soon as possible to assist with police enquiries.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/46935/22.

