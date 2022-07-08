Autumn date set for trial of man accused of betting shop robbery attempt

The alleged incident took place at the Coral bookmakers in Sudbury - Credit: Google Maps

The trial of a 31-year-old man accused of attempting to rob a betting shop and possessing a firearm in Sudbury will take place in November.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (July 8) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Mohamad El Sarnawi, of Salmon Lane, London.

He pleaded not guilty to attempted robbery at Coral bookmakers in Sudbury on June 8 this year and having an imitation firearm, namely a toy silver revolver, with intent to commit a robbery.

He also denied possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

No-one was hurt during the alleged attempted robbery and no money was taken.

El Sarnawi’s trial, which is expected to last two to three days, will take place during a two-week warned list commencing November 7.

A further case management hearing will take place during the week commencing September 5.

Judge Emma Peters remanded El Sarnawi in custody.



