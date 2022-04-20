News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Suffolk man fined after kicking hedgehog with 'considerable force'

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 5:15 PM April 20, 2022
A man who kicked a hedgehog causing it injuries has been fined

A man who kicked a hedgehog causing it injuries has been fined - Credit: RSPCA

A Suffolk man has been fined after admitting he kicked a hedgehog. 

David Herring, of Manor Road, Sudbury, appeared before Colchester Magistrates' Court on April 6, where he admitted causing unnecessary suffering to the hedgehog, by kicking the animal. 

He was fined £277 and ordered to pay £300 costs and a victim surcharge of £34.

The incident was caught on camera and the footage was passed on to the RSPCA to investigate.

The video showed a man walking towards a house and putting something down in the porch area. He was then seen pulling the hedgehog from the porch area with his foot, and kicking it down the road.

Speaking after the case RSPCA Inspector Caroline Richardson, said: “Having reviewed video footage it was clear the hedgehog was kicked with considerable force.

"The final kick can clearly be heard on the camera footage.

Most Read

  1. 1 Mayor's pledge on seafront camper vans
  2. 2 Snowdrop-filled woodland oasis ‘away from stresses and strains’ up for sale
  3. 3 Matchday Recap: Town hold leaders to Portman Road draw
  1. 4 ITV show featuring Alan Titchmarsh to be filmed in Suffolk village
  2. 5 Man sat and drank cup of tea during Woodbridge distraction burglary
  3. 6 Drink-driver admits causing death of Suffolk woman in crash
  4. 7 'That was the best and worst of us' - McKenna on 2-2 draw with Wigan
  5. 8 'I've been a bit silly' - Trainee teacher had indecent child images
  6. 9 'I'm gonna strangle him' - Wigan boss Richardson on 'excellent' Town skipper Morsy
  7. 10 'Never seen anything like it' - Anger after fly-tipping near Suffolk village

"The hedgehog rolls at speed several metres, out of sight.

“An expert vet who examined the footage said the hedgehog would have suffered unnecessarily during this time and the suffering would have extended beyond the time of the kicking if an injury was caused.

"They believed the suffering caused was due to pain and fear.

“This was an incident which showed a clear disregard for a wild animal.”

Suffolk Live News
RSPCA
Sudbury News

Don't Miss

The vacant land at Leisure Way in Lowestoft earmarked for a new McDonald's restaurant.

East Suffolk Council

New McDonald's restaurant could open on 'prime' development site

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The Poacher's Pocket pub in east Suffolk has been included in the list

Pubs

5 of readers' favourite 'hidden gem' pubs in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A photographer was able to capture a stunning picture of the Milky Way above Aldeburgh beach

Suffolk Live News

Photographer captures stunning image of Milky Way galaxy from Suffolk beach

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Plans for 269 news homes in Barham have been approved

Mid Suffolk Council

Land sale is big step forward for 269-home project

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon