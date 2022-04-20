Suffolk man fined after kicking hedgehog with 'considerable force'

A man who kicked a hedgehog causing it injuries has been fined - Credit: RSPCA

A Suffolk man has been fined after admitting he kicked a hedgehog.

David Herring, of Manor Road, Sudbury, appeared before Colchester Magistrates' Court on April 6, where he admitted causing unnecessary suffering to the hedgehog, by kicking the animal.

He was fined £277 and ordered to pay £300 costs and a victim surcharge of £34.

The incident was caught on camera and the footage was passed on to the RSPCA to investigate.

The video showed a man walking towards a house and putting something down in the porch area. He was then seen pulling the hedgehog from the porch area with his foot, and kicking it down the road.

Speaking after the case RSPCA Inspector Caroline Richardson, said: “Having reviewed video footage it was clear the hedgehog was kicked with considerable force.

"The final kick can clearly be heard on the camera footage.

"The hedgehog rolls at speed several metres, out of sight.

“An expert vet who examined the footage said the hedgehog would have suffered unnecessarily during this time and the suffering would have extended beyond the time of the kicking if an injury was caused.

"They believed the suffering caused was due to pain and fear.

“This was an incident which showed a clear disregard for a wild animal.”