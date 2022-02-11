News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Eight dogs rescued from squalid conditions in Sudbury home

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:14 PM February 11, 2022
The dogs were rescued from dire conditions in Sudbury

The dogs were rescued from dire conditions in Sudbury - Credit: Suffolk police

A man has been arrested after eight dogs were found living in squalid conditions at a home in Sudbury.

Suffolk police's Rural Policing Team, council environmental health officials, the RSPCA and a vet searched a property in Talbot Road yesterday.

The garden in the Sudbury home was wet and muddy

The garden in the Sudbury home was wet and muddy - Credit: Suffolk police

Eight dogs – including two puppies – were seized from the home as their basic animal welfare needs were not being met.

The puppies were in need of "urgent" medical attention, Sudbury police said on Facebook.

A cage at the Talbot Road home

A cage at the Talbot Road home - Credit: Suffolk police

A Suffolk police spokesman later revealed two of the dogs remain in the care of vets, while the other six are in care at kennels.

A man in his 40s was arrested and released on police bail, pending further enquiries, the spokesman added.

A dog sits on a cushion outside the home

A dog sits on a cushion outside the home - Credit: Suffolk police

Pictures shared by police on social media showed a dog cage covered in rags in a garden that was wet and muddy.

Most Read

  1. 1 Vehicle ablaze after major crash on the A12
  2. 2 Two stores in Bury St Edmunds' Arc shopping centre close down
  3. 3 Construction firm wins golden ticket to build Suffolk chocolate factory
  1. 4 'He's not quite 100%' - Injury news ahead of MK Dons clash
  2. 5 Van driver in his 30s dies after serious collision on north Suffolk road
  3. 6 AA inspectors award their top accolade to Suffolk hotel
  4. 7 Holiday lodges in pipeline for award-winning village pub
  5. 8 'It's a big club in fairness' - Jack Wilshere on whether he'd sign for Ipswich Town
  6. 9 Review: Trying the food at pub named one of UK's most dog friendly
  7. 10 'It's not a beauty contest' - McKenna on crunch clash at MK Dons

One dog was pictured sitting on a muddy cushion outside the home.

Police said the incident "underlines the important message to only acquire puppies from reputable breeders" and to rehome dogs in need.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Sudbury News

Don't Miss

The Linden Tree in Bury has been taken over by new owners Paul and Ashely. PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Food and Drink

Popular town pub set to re-open under new ownership

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Tyreeq Bakinson on the ball at Doncaster Rovers.

Doncaster Rovers vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Three more points for Town

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick were at Doncaster to watch Ipswich Town win 1-0.

Solskjaer and Carrick are 'Ipswich Town fans now', says McKenna

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The family of a missing Colchester man have pleaded for his safe return

Essex Police

'Please come home': Wife's heartfelt plea to missing husband and dad

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon