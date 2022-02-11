Eight dogs rescued from squalid conditions in Sudbury home

The dogs were rescued from dire conditions in Sudbury - Credit: Suffolk police

A man has been arrested after eight dogs were found living in squalid conditions at a home in Sudbury.

Suffolk police's Rural Policing Team, council environmental health officials, the RSPCA and a vet searched a property in Talbot Road yesterday.

The garden in the Sudbury home was wet and muddy - Credit: Suffolk police

Eight dogs – including two puppies – were seized from the home as their basic animal welfare needs were not being met.

The puppies were in need of "urgent" medical attention, Sudbury police said on Facebook.

A cage at the Talbot Road home - Credit: Suffolk police

A Suffolk police spokesman later revealed two of the dogs remain in the care of vets, while the other six are in care at kennels.

A man in his 40s was arrested and released on police bail, pending further enquiries, the spokesman added.

A dog sits on a cushion outside the home - Credit: Suffolk police

Pictures shared by police on social media showed a dog cage covered in rags in a garden that was wet and muddy.

One dog was pictured sitting on a muddy cushion outside the home.

Police said the incident "underlines the important message to only acquire puppies from reputable breeders" and to rehome dogs in need.

