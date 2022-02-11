Eight dogs rescued from squalid conditions in Sudbury home
- Credit: Suffolk police
A man has been arrested after eight dogs were found living in squalid conditions at a home in Sudbury.
Suffolk police's Rural Policing Team, council environmental health officials, the RSPCA and a vet searched a property in Talbot Road yesterday.
Eight dogs – including two puppies – were seized from the home as their basic animal welfare needs were not being met.
The puppies were in need of "urgent" medical attention, Sudbury police said on Facebook.
A Suffolk police spokesman later revealed two of the dogs remain in the care of vets, while the other six are in care at kennels.
A man in his 40s was arrested and released on police bail, pending further enquiries, the spokesman added.
Pictures shared by police on social media showed a dog cage covered in rags in a garden that was wet and muddy.
One dog was pictured sitting on a muddy cushion outside the home.
Police said the incident "underlines the important message to only acquire puppies from reputable breeders" and to rehome dogs in need.
Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.