Haul of 20,000 suspected counterfeit DVDs seized in raid at Suffolk home
Published: 7:17 PM October 14, 2021
- Credit: Suffolk Trading Standards
More than 20,000 DVDs have been seized from a Suffolk home as part of an investigation into the sale of counterfeit disks online.
The DVDs were taken by Suffolk Trading Standards officers in a raid at an address in Sudbury last week.
Suffolk police, an investigator from the Film Content Protection Agency and the National Trading Standards eCrime team also assisted in the operation.
The DVDs, which have films and TV programmes copied onto them, are to be assessed for copyright offences.