News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Haul of 20,000 suspected counterfeit DVDs seized in raid at Suffolk home

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:17 PM October 14, 2021   
The DVDs were seized from a property in Sudbury, Suffolk Trading Standards said

The DVDs were seized from a property in Sudbury, Suffolk Trading Standards said - Credit: Suffolk Trading Standards

More than 20,000 DVDs have been seized from a Suffolk home as part of an investigation into the sale of counterfeit disks online.

The DVDs were taken by Suffolk Trading Standards officers in a raid at an address in Sudbury last week.

Suffolk police, an investigator from the Film Content Protection Agency and the National Trading Standards eCrime team also assisted in the operation.

The DVDs, which have films and TV programmes copied onto them, are to be assessed for copyright offences.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Live
Sudbury News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suffolk coastal tube map, including Ipswich, Snape, Woodbridge, Harwich and Felixstowe

Suffolk student dreams up tube map of Ipswich

Timothy Bradford

person
Schools across Suffolk are under 'enhanced' Covid measures

Suffolk County Council

'Enhanced' Covid measures in place at these six Suffolk schools

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
The Port of Felixstowe Picture: ADAM BOUGHEY

Perfect storm at Port of Felixstowe leads to haulier concerns for Christmas

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Naseem Edwards is due to appear at Kingston Crown Court on November 24. Pic: Google

Court Watch

Colchester Met Police officer cleared over moped rider's death

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon