Youths throw eggs at properties near Sudbury

Properties had eggs thrown at them near Sudbury - Credit: Google Maps

Eggs have been thrown at properties by "youths" near Sudbury, police say.

The incidents took place at addresses in Great Cornard on a route from Sycamore Road down to Oak Road on Friday, January 21.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said some properties were targeted by youths more than once.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/5246/22.

