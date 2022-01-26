News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Youths throw eggs at properties near Sudbury

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:10 PM January 26, 2022
Properties had eggs thrown at them near Sudbury 

Properties had eggs thrown at them near Sudbury - Credit: Google Maps

Eggs have been thrown at properties by "youths" near Sudbury, police say. 

The incidents took place at addresses in Great Cornard on a route from Sycamore Road down to Oak Road on Friday, January 21. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said some properties were targeted by youths more than once. 

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/5246/22. 

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Suffolk Live News
Sudbury News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

St Peter and St Pauls Church in Lavenham, Suffolk, UK

The most beautiful places to live in Suffolk - according to estate agents

Danielle Lett

Author Picture Icon
James Norwood gets the ball under control at Bolton Wanderers.

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Exclusive

Norwood set to stay... despite seven clubs showing interest

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The Tesco supermarket in Brandon after the cash machines were taken

Suffolk Live News | Video

Cash machines stolen in ram raid at Tesco in Brandon

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Sam Morsy is chased by man of the match Harry Pell at Accrington Stanley.

Town set to appeal Morsy's FA charge

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon