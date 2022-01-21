'Two suspicious individuals' spotted on primary school roof
- Credit: Google Maps
Two "suspicious individuals" were spotted allegedly attempting to start a fire on the roof of a primary school in Great Cornard last night.
Emergency services were called to Wells Hall Primary School in Wells Hall Road at about 3.45am today, Friday, January 21.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers and the fire service attended but found no disturbance on the roof.
"A very small piece of rubbish was found ignited within a bush on the school premises, which is thought to have been thrown over a fence.
"No crime of arson was recorded."
Ros Towns, headteacher at Wells Hall Primary School, said: “We can confirm there was an incident at the school in the early hours of this morning.
“Police and fire were both called and we thank them for their swift response.
Most Read
- 1 'Versatile, hungry, athletic and technical' - McKenna on new signing Bakinson
- 2 'I'm not bothered... he can go' - Pearson on Town target Bakinson
- 3 Police warning after Suffolk driver speeds at 126mph
- 4 New cafe toasts successful first week
- 5 Man with foot fetish jailed for sexually assaulting women
- 6 Patrols 'throughout the night' following dispersal order in Suffolk town
- 7 Young driver crashes car just a week after passing
- 8 'Dream come true': Excitement as new salon opens in Woodbridge
- 9 Village hall treasurer jailed after stealing cash to help his business
- 10 New state-of-the-art army attack helicopters undergo testing in Suffolk
“There was no disruption to school today. We will be looking at extra security measures going forward.”