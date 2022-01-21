News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

'Two suspicious individuals' spotted on primary school roof

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:06 PM January 21, 2022
Fire and police were called to an incident at Wells Halls Primary School in Great Cornard in the early hours of this morning

Fire and police were called to an incident at Wells Halls Primary School in Great Cornard in the early hours of this morning - Credit: Google Maps

Two "suspicious individuals" were spotted allegedly attempting to start a fire on the roof of a primary school in Great Cornard last night.

Emergency services were called to Wells Hall Primary School in Wells Hall Road at about 3.45am today, Friday, January 21. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers and the fire service attended but found no disturbance on the roof. 

"A very small piece of rubbish was found ignited within a bush on the school premises, which is thought to have been thrown over a fence.

"No crime of arson was recorded."

Ros Towns, headteacher at Wells Hall Primary School, said: “We can confirm there was an incident at the school in the early hours of this morning.

Ros Towns is the new headteacher at Wells Hall Primary School in Great Cornard

Ros Towns, headteacher at Wells Hall Primary School - Credit: Gooderham PR

“Police and fire were both called and we thank them for their swift response. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'Versatile, hungry, athletic and technical' - McKenna on new signing Bakinson
  2. 2 'I'm not bothered... he can go' - Pearson on Town target Bakinson
  3. 3 Police warning after Suffolk driver speeds at 126mph
  1. 4 New cafe toasts successful first week
  2. 5 Man with foot fetish jailed for sexually assaulting women
  3. 6 Patrols 'throughout the night' following dispersal order in Suffolk town
  4. 7 Young driver crashes car just a week after passing
  5. 8 'Dream come true': Excitement as new salon opens in Woodbridge
  6. 9 Village hall treasurer jailed after stealing cash to help his business
  7. 10 New state-of-the-art army attack helicopters undergo testing in Suffolk

“There was no disruption to school today. We will be looking at extra security measures going forward.”

Sudbury News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The new Tim Hortons is opening in Ipswich later this week 

Suffolk Live News

First look inside Ipswich's new Tim Hortons ahead of opening

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Police attend the scene of a road traffic collision on the A1088 near Elmswell. Picture: Sarah Lucy

A14 | Updated

Road near A14 closed after 'serious' two-vehicle crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Covehithe beach is one of the county's best hidden coastal gems

Suffolk Live News

Two Suffolk beaches named among best in Britain for a winter walk

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
There was also flooding reported in Southwold

Flood alert issued for parts of Suffolk coastline

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon