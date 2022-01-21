'Two suspicious individuals' spotted on primary school roof

Fire and police were called to an incident at Wells Halls Primary School in Great Cornard in the early hours of this morning - Credit: Google Maps

Two "suspicious individuals" were spotted allegedly attempting to start a fire on the roof of a primary school in Great Cornard last night.

Emergency services were called to Wells Hall Primary School in Wells Hall Road at about 3.45am today, Friday, January 21.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers and the fire service attended but found no disturbance on the roof.

"A very small piece of rubbish was found ignited within a bush on the school premises, which is thought to have been thrown over a fence.

"No crime of arson was recorded."

Ros Towns, headteacher at Wells Hall Primary School, said: “We can confirm there was an incident at the school in the early hours of this morning.

“Police and fire were both called and we thank them for their swift response.

“There was no disruption to school today. We will be looking at extra security measures going forward.”