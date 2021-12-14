News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Golf clubs and tools stolen from truck after rear window forced open

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:19 PM December 14, 2021
Golf clubs and tools were stolen from a Mitsubishi truck that was parked in Humphry Road, Sudbury

Golf clubs and tools were stolen from a Mitsubishi truck that was parked in Humphry Road, Sudbury - Credit: Google Maps

Personal belongings including golf clubs and tools have been stolen from a truck in Sudbury after thieves forced a rear window open. 

Officers are appealing for information to the theft which took place on Humphry Road at some point between 12pm on Sunday, December 12 and 7am on Monday, December 13.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "An unknown person or persons have gained entry to a Mitsubishi truck by forcing a rear window and golf clubs and tools were stolen."

Anyone with any information about the theft is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/70319/21. 

Suffolk Constabulary
Sudbury News

