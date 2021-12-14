Golf clubs and tools stolen from truck after rear window forced open

Golf clubs and tools were stolen from a Mitsubishi truck that was parked in Humphry Road, Sudbury - Credit: Google Maps

Personal belongings including golf clubs and tools have been stolen from a truck in Sudbury after thieves forced a rear window open.

Officers are appealing for information to the theft which took place on Humphry Road at some point between 12pm on Sunday, December 12 and 7am on Monday, December 13.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "An unknown person or persons have gained entry to a Mitsubishi truck by forcing a rear window and golf clubs and tools were stolen."

Anyone with any information about the theft is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/70319/21.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.



