Machete, Class A drugs and £1.5K seized during police raid

A machete, bayonet-type knife and suspected Class A and B drugs were among items seized during a raid on a Sudbury property.

Officers carried out a drugs warrant on Friday (August 19) at a property on the Springlands estate.

Sudbury and Haverhill Police said: "Our neighbourhood response west team actioned the raid and despite a lookout and two trying to decamp out the rear garden at the venue, all present were secured.

"Ultimately a local man and another male from Kent were arrested for Possession with Intent to Supply Class A Drugs and both spent the night in our Bury PIC cells.

"Suspected Class A and B Drugs seized along with numerous phones, drug paraphernalia, a machete, a bayonet type knife and around £1,500 cash are now in police hands."

Both men have since been granted bail.