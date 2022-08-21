News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Machete, Class A drugs and £1.5K seized during police raid

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:48 AM August 21, 2022
Two men were arrested after a drugs warrant was carried out in Sudbury

Two men were arrested after a drugs warrant was carried out in Sudbury - Credit: Archant

A machete, bayonet-type knife and suspected Class A and B drugs were among items seized during a raid on a Sudbury property. 

Officers carried out a drugs warrant on Friday (August 19) at a property on the Springlands estate.

Sudbury and Haverhill Police said: "Our neighbourhood response west team actioned the raid and despite a lookout and two trying to decamp out the rear garden at the venue, all present were secured.

"Ultimately a local man and another male from Kent were arrested for Possession with Intent to Supply Class A Drugs and both spent the night in our Bury PIC cells.

"Suspected Class A and B Drugs seized along with numerous phones, drug paraphernalia, a machete, a bayonet type knife and around £1,500 cash are now in police hands."

Both men have since been granted bail.

Suffolk Live News
Sudbury News

Don't Miss

North Essex Heritage Director David Balcombe, Will Quince MP and Tony Calladine and Domenico d’Alessandro

Heritage

Victorian water tower set to become restaurant

Dolly Carter

person
This lorry carrying a mobile home was stopped on the A14 at Newmarket this morning

A14

Lorry carrying mobile home stopped on A14 in Suffolk for being too wide

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
A landlord has been fined £23,000 in Clacton

Landlord fined £23k over 'dangerous' electrics and broken toilets at homes

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
A road in Halstead has become flooded after extreme rainfall

Town centre road closed after becoming flooded in torrential rain

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon