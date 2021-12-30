Man arrested after alleged assault that left one person needing hospital treatment

A man has been arrested following an assault in Sudbury - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault following an attack in Sudbury, which left one man needing hospital treatment.

Officers received reports of an alleged assault in the North Street Tavern at about 10.30pm on Tuesday, December 28.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "A male in his 50s was hit over the head by a glass bottle causing it to bleed.

"He received treatment at West Suffolk Hospital.

"A male in his late 40s has been arrested today on suspicion of assault and he has been taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he remains."



