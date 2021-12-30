News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man arrested after alleged assault that left one person needing hospital treatment

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:24 PM December 30, 2021
A man has been arrested following an assault in Sudbury 

A man has been arrested following an assault in Sudbury - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault following an attack in Sudbury, which left one man needing hospital treatment. 

Officers received reports of an alleged assault in the North Street Tavern at about 10.30pm on Tuesday, December 28. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "A male in his 50s was hit over the head by a glass bottle causing it to bleed. 

"He received treatment at West Suffolk Hospital. 

"A male in his late 40s has been arrested today on suspicion of assault and he has been taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he remains."


West Suffolk Hospital
Suffolk Constabulary
Sudbury News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The A12 was blocked at Darsham, near Saxmundham, after a lorry crashed into a tree

A12 | Updated

A12 reopens after lorry crashes into tree

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The Ford Mustang ended up in a field after a collision on the A140 

Suffolk Live News

Ford Mustang ends up in field after collision on A140

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Incoming manager Kieran McKenna, (right) and assistant Martyn Pert look on.

Fulham coach Turnbull joins as 'head of analysis'

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Kyle Edwards pictured during the Papa johns trophy game against Arsenal U21's.

McKenna gives Covid and injury updates ahead of Wycombe clash

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon