'Significant' amount of Class A drugs and taser found at home in Suffolk
Published: 12:21 PM July 3, 2022
- Credit: Sudbury Police
A "significant" amount of Class A drugs and a taser have been found at a home in Suffolk.
According to a tweet from Sudbury Police, officers "proactively" stopped a man last night in the town and arrested him for alleged drug offences.
A subsequent search of his address uncovered a "significant" amount of what police believe to be Class A drugs.
A taser device was also found at the home.