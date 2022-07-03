News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Significant' amount of Class A drugs and taser found at home in Suffolk

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:21 PM July 3, 2022
A "significant" amount of Class A drugs was found at an address in Sudbury

A "significant" amount of Class A drugs and a taser have been found at a home in Suffolk.

According to a tweet from Sudbury Police, officers "proactively" stopped a man last night in the town and arrested him for alleged drug offences.

A subsequent search of his address uncovered a "significant" amount of what police believe to be Class A drugs.

A taser device was also found at the home.

