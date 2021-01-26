Published: 2:20 PM January 26, 2021

Police have arrested a man in Sudbury in connection with drug offences - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A man has been arrested after police recovered around £3,000 of suspected heroin while carrying out a drug warrant in Sudbury.

Officers conducted a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a property in Station Road on Monday, January 25.

They recovered approximately £3,000 worth of suspected heroin from the premises and a 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Warrant executed at an address in #Sudbury town yesterday by SNT & NRT3. 1 male arrested in connection with the supply of class A with several thousand pounds worth of drugs siezed. You find things in the strangest places🍑 #NotInOurCommunity #WeAreOnToYou #YouSaidWeDid #1859👮‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/8FX7jT4IEg — Sudbury Police (@PoliceSudbury) January 26, 2021

Anyone with any information in relation to the offence should contact Sudbury police, quoting crime reference 37/4043/21.