Man arrested after thousands of pounds of suspected drugs seized
Published: 2:20 PM January 26, 2021
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
A man has been arrested after police recovered around £3,000 of suspected heroin while carrying out a drug warrant in Sudbury.
Officers conducted a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a property in Station Road on Monday, January 25.
They recovered approximately £3,000 worth of suspected heroin from the premises and a 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs.
He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and released under investigation pending further enquiries.
Anyone with any information in relation to the offence should contact Sudbury police, quoting crime reference 37/4043/21.