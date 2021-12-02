Man arrested after spate of indecent exposure incidents on estate
- Credit: Google Maps
A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a number of indecent exposure incidents on an estate near Sudbury.
Police said a man was seen stepping out from the bin storage area in Bakers Court, on the Dove House Meadow estate in Great Cornard.
The incidents were reported as happening on weekdays at about 8.40am and 3.20pm.
The man has been seen both naked, but covering his genitals, or wearing loose clothing.
On some occasions, he was seen exposing his buttocks.
A 29-year-old man from the Sudbury area was arrested on suspicion of exposure on Thursday morning, Suffolk police said.
He was taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning, where he remains.
Anyone with information about the incidents of indecent exposure is urged to contact the Sudbury Safer Neighbourhood Team, quoting crime reference number 66103/21.
Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.