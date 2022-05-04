Man suffers broken nose and ankle in serious assault after night out
- Credit: Google Maps
A man has sustained a broken nose, ankle and potentially a broken knee after a serious assault in Sudbury.
Police officers were flagged down by a member of the public in East Street at 8.30am on Monday who was with a man they had found injured on the ground.
Ambulance crews were called to the scene and the man was taken to West Suffolk Hospital, where he remains.
A Suffolk police spokesman said: "The victim had left Infinity nightclub in East Street at around 3am and was assaulted at a point between the club and the Brewery Tap public house a short while after leaving.
"He believes that he was followed out of the nightclub by a man and a woman and he was assaulted by the man who knocked him unconscious.
"Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the incident, including anyone who was in East Street between 3am and 4am on Monday morning.
"Any motorists who were driving in the area at the time with a dashcam in their vehicle are asked to check the footage for anything that may be of assistance."
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds police station on 101, quoting reference 26210/22.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.
Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.