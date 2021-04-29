News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man who tried to break into town art gallery avoids jail

Michael Steward

Published: 7:30 AM April 29, 2021   
GV - Ipswich Crown Court

Sudbury man David Green avoided prison at Ipswich Crown Court

A Sudbury man who was convicted of attempting to break into an art gallery in the town has avoided prison. 

David Green, 38, had denied attempting to burgle the Pop Nouveau art gallery in Friars Street, Sudbury, on January 17 this year but was convicted by magistrates at trial in March.

He was committed to the crown court for sentence after the conviction put him in breach of a suspended sentence order. 

Lynne Shirley, prosecuting, told the court the attempted burglary was at night and the art gallery had only launched in December 2020. 

The Pop Nouveau gallery showcases artwork featuring artists such as the Rolling Stones, David Bowie, and The Who. 

Nothing was stolen in the incident but the gallery owner checked his CCTV footage and Green was subsequently identified. 

Green, of St Gregory's Court, Sudbury, was arrested and a jacket, which he was seen wearing on CCTV, was seized by police. 

In a victim impact statement, the gallery owner said the attempted burglary had made him paranoid, and he was staying up at night worrying and viewing CCTV of the property. 

The gallery had been targeted on other occasions, but there was no suggestion that Green was responsible for those offences, Ms Shirley said. 

The court heard that Green had 31 previous convictions for 61 offences. 

Declan Gallagher, mitigating, said Green has the support of his partner and had been progressing well with the requirements of his suspended sentence. 

Sentencing Green on Wednesday, Judge Rupert Overbury told him he was pleased to hear of his progress but disappointed that he appeared before him on this charge. 

Judge Overbury sentenced Green to three months' imprisonment, suspended for 17 months, and extended his drug rehabilitation requirement (DRR) by six months. 

The new suspended sentence will run concurrently alongside his current order. 

Green was also ordered to wear an electronic tag for six months.

Judge Overbury warned Green that if he failed to meet any of the requirements of his suspended sentence, then it could be activated and he could face prison. 




