Man bit off-duty security guard and police officer outside pub during Euros

Published: 11:30 AM August 7, 2021

The incident took place near the Prince of Wales pub in Sudbury - Credit: Archant

A Suffolk man bit an off-duty security guard and a police officer outside a pub in the town, a court heard.

Jordan Martin, 20, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Friday and pleaded guilty to five charges relating to an incident on July 3 this year.

Lesla Small, prosecuting, told the court how the security guard was off-duty at the Prince of Wales pub in New Street, Sudbury, watching England's European Championship quarter-final against Ukraine.

The off-duty guard came out of the pub to see Martin punching a vehicle, Ms Small said.

The security guard described Martin as "very hostile and aggressive" and tried to restrain him, the court heard.

You may also want to watch:

The security guard, who had been in the industry for 20 years, said it was some of the most aggressive behaviour he had ever witnessed, Ms Small told the court.

Martin continued to be abusive, swearing at the guard lashing out before the police were called.

Officers arrived but Martin's behaviour continued and as they tried to restrain him on the floor, the security guard was bitten under his forearm, Ms Small said.

The off-duty guard was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Officers managed to get Martin to his feet and he shoulder-barged an officer to the chest area, the court heard.

The abuse and foul language continued and another officer was bitten by Martin as he tried to restrain him.

The bite did not break the skin, the court heard.

An amount of cannabis was also found on Martin following a search.

Martin, who has a previous conviction for assaulting a police officer, did not answer any questions in interview, the court heard.

Martin appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court and pleaded guilty to five charges - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

Bruce Clark, representing Martin, said his client had mental health problems and requested a pre-sentence report be completed by the Probation Service.

Appearing at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Friday, Martin, of Elm Road, Sudbury, pleaded guilty to assault by beating, two charges of assaulting a police officer, possession of cannabis and a further count of being drunk and disorderly in New Street, Sudbury.

Magistrates ordered an all-options pre-sentence report, and Martin will appear for sentence on September 13.

He was granted unconditional bail ahead of his sentencing hearing.