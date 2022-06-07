Man in 20s steals coats and spirits from store in Sudbury

The goods were taken from the Roys store in Sudbury - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 20s has stolen five coats and three bottles of spirits from a store in Sudbury.

The incident happened at Roy’s Variety Store in Great Eastern Street between 1.15pm and 1.35pm on Wednesday, May 18, Suffolk police said.

The man took the Superdry coats and alcohol without paying.

He is described as being in his early 20s or perhaps younger, around 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build and wearing a grey hoody, coat and joggers.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/31101/22.

