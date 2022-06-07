News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man in 20s steals coats and spirits from store in Sudbury

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:33 AM June 7, 2022
Updated: 10:51 AM June 7, 2022
The woman's bank card was taken from Roys supermarket in Sudbury

The goods were taken from the Roys store in Sudbury - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 20s has stolen five coats and three bottles of spirits from a store in Sudbury.

The incident happened at Roy’s Variety Store in Great Eastern Street between 1.15pm and 1.35pm on Wednesday, May 18, Suffolk police said.

The man took the Superdry coats and alcohol without paying.

He is described as being in his early 20s or perhaps younger, around 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build and wearing a grey hoody, coat and joggers.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/31101/22.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Sudbury News

Don't Miss

The crowd at Platinum Party at the Palace, Inset: Nandi Bushell

Music

'Wow!' - Ipswich drummer Nandi on performing at Buckingham Palace party

Dolly Carter

person
Today's electrical storm from mousehold heath overlooking the cathedral

Suffolk Weather

Weather warning for Suffolk as thunderstorms expected

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
There are currently long delays on the A11 near Mildenhall

Suffolk Constabulary

Woman dies after crash on the A11 in Suffolk

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Lavenham will be featured on a BBC live broadcast to celebrate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Suffolk village to star in live BBC Platinum Jubilee broadcast today

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon