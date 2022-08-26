Masked man in BMW attempt to break into home near Sudbury

The incident happened in Great Cornard, near Sudbury - Credit: Google Maps

Three masked men in a BMW were spotted in an attempted burglary of a home near Sudbury.

The incident happened in Bures Road, Great Cornard, at some point between 1.15pm and 1.45pm on Wednesday, August 17, Suffolk police said.

A black BMW estate, containing three men, pulled up at the front gate of an address in the road.

One of the men, who was carrying a sledgehammer, was seen jumping over a gate.

He disturbed the occupant of the property, prompting the suspect to climb back over the gate and get into car, which then reversed back up road at speed.

The men, who were wearing caps and face-masks, have been described as white and in their mid 20s.

Anyone who witnesses the incident, saw any suspicious behaviour or has dashcam footage while driving along Bures Road is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/52868/22.