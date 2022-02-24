Mini Cooper S stolen from doctor's surgery car park near Sudbury

A Mini Cooper S has been stolen from outside a doctor's surgery in Nayland - Credit: Google Maps

A Mini Cooper S has been stolen from outside a doctor's surgery near Sudbury.

The white car was taken some time yesterday afternoon (February 23) from the car park in Bear Street, Nayland, between 3.15pm and 4.15pm.

The vehicle has the registration EN67 HRG.

Anyone with any information about the theft, or who knows where the vehicle is should contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference 37/1197/22.

