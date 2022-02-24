News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Mini Cooper S stolen from doctor's surgery car park near Sudbury

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:30 PM February 24, 2022
A Mini Cooper S has been stolen from outside a doctor's surgery in Nayland

A Mini Cooper S has been stolen from outside a doctor's surgery in Nayland - Credit: Google Maps

A Mini Cooper S has been stolen from outside a doctor's surgery near Sudbury. 

The white car was taken some time yesterday afternoon (February 23) from the car park in Bear Street, Nayland, between 3.15pm and 4.15pm.

The vehicle has the registration EN67 HRG. 

Anyone with any information about the theft, or who knows where the vehicle is should contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference 37/1197/22. 

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Suffolk Live News
Sudbury News

Don't Miss

Map of the destinations for the festival of suffolk

Festival of Suffolk torch relay to visit 250 towns and villages

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services attend the scene of an incident where three cars became stuck in a flood at The S

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Six people rescued from three cars 'filling with water' near Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Kayden Jackson battles with Lewis Freestone early in the game

Ipswich Town vs Cheltenham Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Town held at home

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The East Anglian Air Ambulance was sent to Bury St Edmunds earlier today

Suffolk Live News

Bury building site 'closed off' as person taken to hospital after incident

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon