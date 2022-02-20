Police cordon off section of Sudbury town centre after incident
Published: 8:10 AM February 20, 2022
- Credit: Suffolk police
Police have cordoned off a section of Sudbury town centre following an incident.
Sudbury police said on Twitter the cordon was in place in King Street and Market Hill.
While the cordon is in place, people will not be able to enter East Street, Goal Lane or shops in the area.
People are being advised to avoid the town centre if possible.
No details about the incident have been released by police.
