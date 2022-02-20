News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Police cordon off section of Sudbury town centre after incident

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:10 AM February 20, 2022
Police have put a cordon in place in Sudbury town centre

Police have put a cordon in place in Sudbury town centre - Credit: Suffolk police

Police have cordoned off a section of Sudbury town centre following an incident.

Sudbury police said on Twitter the cordon was in place in King Street and Market Hill.

While the cordon is in place, people will not be able to enter East Street, Goal Lane or shops in the area.

People are being advised to avoid the town centre if possible.

No details about the incident have been released by police.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Sudbury News

Don't Miss

Storm Eunice is bringing wind speeds of up to 90mph to Suffolk today

Suffolk Weather

What times the strongest winds from Storm Eunice will hit Suffolk today

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
SET Saxmundham School is among the three schools that have closed due to Storm Eunice

Suffolk Live News

Four Suffolk schools announce closure due to Storm Eunice

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Everton's Oumar Niasse celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier Leagu

Football

Burton sign former £13.5m striker ahead of Ipswich visit

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Michele and chef Marian at Rustico in Bury St Edmunds

Food and Drink

First look: This Italian restaurant is opening soon in Suffolk

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person