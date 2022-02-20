Police cordon off section of Sudbury town centre after incident

Police have put a cordon in place in Sudbury town centre - Credit: Suffolk police

Police have cordoned off a section of Sudbury town centre following an incident.

Sudbury police said on Twitter the cordon was in place in King Street and Market Hill.

Please be aware that part of King St and Market Hill is currently closed off due to a scene being in place. Manned by officers, entry cannot be gained to East Street, Goal Lane or shops in this area. Avoid town centre if possible! Thanks #692 pic.twitter.com/SDS1CBYzth — Sudbury Police (@PoliceSudbury) February 20, 2022

While the cordon is in place, people will not be able to enter East Street, Goal Lane or shops in the area.

People are being advised to avoid the town centre if possible.

No details about the incident have been released by police.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.