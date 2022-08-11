Suspected drug dealer arrested after £2,000 worth of cannabis found

£2,000 worth of cannabis and other items were found at a home in Sudbury - Credit: Suffolk police

A suspected drug dealer has been arrested after £2,000 worth of cannabis was found at a home.

The arrest follows a drug warrant carried out at an address in the Springlands Estate in Sudbury on Wednesday morning.

According to a Facebook post from Sudbury & Haverhill Police, a man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drugs.

At the home, nearly £2,000 worth of cannabis, cash and other potentially linked items were located in a safe in a bedroom.

The man was taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning.