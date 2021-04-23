News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man arrested after series of burglaries in Sudbury

Katy Sandalls

Published: 2:39 PM April 23, 2021   
Police joined forces with partner agencies for the operation

Police have arrested a man following a series of burglaries in Sudbury in recent months

A man has been arrested following a series of burglaries in Sudbury. 

A 26-year-old man was arrested during the evening of Thursday, April 22 and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he remains.

His arrest is linked to a series of burglaries in the town that took place at various properties between January to April this year, where various personal items, cash and jewellery were stolen.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or has knowledge of who was involved in any Sudbury burglaries should contact Suffolk Constabulary by calling 101, or visiting the Suffolk police website. 

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers with any information about the incidents in Sudbury anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via the charity's online form.


Sudbury News

