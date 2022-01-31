News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Arsonist put lit paper through letterbox of Sudbury flat

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:28 PM January 31, 2022
A piece of paper was put through a letterbox and set alight during a suspected arson attack in Sudbury, police say. 

It took place at about 3.30am on Sunday, January 30, at a property in Church Walk. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "An offender gained entry into a block of flats and placed paper through the victim’s letter box and set fire to it.

"This triggered a smoke alarm with the victim finding burnt paper in the letter box and on his floor in the hall with the remnants on the floor outside his front door."

Anyone with any information or who saw anything suspicious is being asked to contact Sudbury police quoting the crime reference number 37/6132/22. 

