Suspected drink driver arrested after three cars damaged in crash
Published: 12:36 PM July 4, 2022
- Credit: Archant
A suspected drink driver has been arrested after car crashed into three stationary vehicles near Sudbury.
Police were called to reports that a Vauxhall Zafira was involved in a crash with the vehicles in Canhams Road, Great Cornard, at 1.25am on Saturday.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers attended and a male was arrested on suspicion of failing a breath test.
"The male sustained minor knee injuries and was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for treatment."
"Investigations are on-going."
Three cars – a Mercedes, Renault and Vauxhall – were left with significant damage as a result of the crash.
The Renault vehicle leaked oil onto the road and parts of the Mercedes were left on the side of the carriageway.