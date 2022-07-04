News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suspected drink driver arrested after three cars damaged in crash

Johnny Amos

Published: 12:36 PM July 4, 2022
A suspected drink driver has been arrested after a crash in Great Cornard, near Sudbury

A suspected drink driver has been arrested after car crashed into three stationary vehicles near Sudbury. 

Police were called to reports that a Vauxhall Zafira was involved in a crash with the vehicles in Canhams Road, Great Cornard, at 1.25am on Saturday.

Three cars were left with significant damage after the crash

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers attended and a male was arrested on suspicion of failing a breath test. 

"The male sustained minor knee injuries and was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for treatment."

"Investigations are on-going." 

The Renault was left with damage to the front

Three cars – a Mercedes, Renault and Vauxhall – were left with significant damage as a result of the crash. 

The Renault vehicle leaked oil onto the road and parts of the Mercedes were left on the side of the carriageway. 

