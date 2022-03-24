Sudbury teen police cadet given award by High Sheriff

Jez Perry, 17, has been awarded for services to the community by High Sheriff Edward Creasy - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A teenager from Sudbury has won an award for services to the community from the High Sheriff.

Jez Perry, 17, a senior cadet from Suffolk Constabulary, was presented with the accolade by High Sheriff Edward Creasy in the Suffolk volunteer under 30-year-old category.

Jez has been a cadet since January 2018 and the volunteer police cadets are an important part of the extended police family.

Their role is to help progress current policing initiatives in the local community, as well as assisting at events around the county.

Community engagement officer for Sudbury, PC Darren Marshall said: “Jez is a very enthusiastic cadet, he not only attends the weekly meetings, he is very keen to volunteer whenever there is a community event."

Suffolk police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore said: "Well done and congratulations to Jez. He thoroughly deserves this award and I am pleased to see his commitment and enthusiasm to his community recognised by the High Sheriff."