Sudbury teen police cadet given award by High Sheriff

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 11:45 AM March 24, 2022
Jez Perry, 17, has been awarded for services to the community by High Sheriff Edward Creasy

Jez Perry, 17, has been awarded for services to the community by High Sheriff Edward Creasy - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A teenager from Sudbury has won an award for services to the community from the High Sheriff.

Jez Perry, 17, a senior cadet from Suffolk Constabulary, was presented with the accolade by High Sheriff Edward Creasy in the Suffolk volunteer under 30-year-old category.

Jez has been a cadet since January 2018 and the volunteer police cadets are an important part of the extended police family.

Their role is to help progress current policing initiatives in the local community, as well as assisting at events around the county.

Jez, a police cadet, volunteers to help the police in the local community and assist at events across the county.

Jez, a police cadet, volunteers to help the police in the local community and assist at events across the county. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Community engagement officer for Sudbury, PC Darren Marshall said: “Jez is a very enthusiastic cadet, he not only attends the weekly meetings, he is very keen to volunteer whenever there is a community event."

Suffolk police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore said: "Well done and congratulations to Jez. He thoroughly deserves this award and I am pleased to see his commitment and enthusiasm to his community recognised by the High Sheriff."

Suffolk Constabulary
Sudbury News

