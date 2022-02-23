Three arrested after late night brawl in Sudbury are bailed

Three men who were arrested after a late night fight in Sudbury have been released on bail - Credit: Suffolk police

Three men who were arrested after a fight broke out in Sudbury during the weekend have all been bailed.

Officers were called to the incident in King Street at 12.55am on Sunday, February 22 by the ambulance service, which received reports that a man had been injured.

On arrival two men were found, one of whom had sustained a puncture wound to the abdomen, while the other had a laceration to his hip and an eye injury.

Both were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries, which were not deemed life-threatening or life-changing.

Police enquiries found the men had been involved in an altercation with three other men in King Street at some point between midnight and 12.50am – a short while before the ambulance was called.

One of the other three men was later found to have also been taken to hospital for treatment, as he had sustained serious injuries to his face.

Police later arrested three men on suspicion of violent disorder on Monday, February 21.

However, a spokesman for Suffolk police has since confirmed the three men have been released on bail until Thursday, March 17 pending further enquiries.

Suffolk police are asking any potential witnesses to contact West Suffolk CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre quoting incident number 10777/22.

