Three overnight burglaries in the same Sudbury street

Three commercial properties in Sudbury were broken into last night - Credit: Google Maps

Burglars smashed a window and took cash as they broke into three properties in the same Sudbury street last night.

Police received reports of a burglary at a hair salon in Goal Lane, which took place at some point overnight between 5.30pm last night (Thursday, December 2), and 8.30am this morning.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said they conducted an untidy search and stole cash.

Burglars also broke into two more commercial properties in Goal Lane.

During one break-in a window was smashed, but nothing was stolen as an alarm sounded at the property.

The spokesman also confirmed that there were a further two reports of commercial properties being broken into, also in Goal Lane - in one a window was broken but .

If you have information about this break in please contact Sudbury police quoting the crime reference number

In the final incident offenders broke open a door and entered a property but left the scene, again with nothing stolen.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sudbury police quoting the appropriate crime reference number.

The reference number for the salon break in is 37/68256/21, the reference for the second break in is 37/68239/21 and the final reference number is 37/68302/21.

Suffolk police can be contacted on 101, or or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.