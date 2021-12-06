12 arrested and almost 500 weapons surrendered in knife crime crackdown

12 people have been arrested and nearly 500 bladed weapons have been taken off Suffolk's streets in a week-long anti-knife campaign

Twelve people have been arrested and nearly 500 knives and bladed weapons have been surrendered in Suffolk, during a week-long knife crime crackdown.

Operation Sceptre ran from Monday, November 15 to Sunday, November 21 with officers carrying out stop and search, weapon sweeps and high visibility patrols.

They also attended community meetings, visited retailers to ensure the safe sale of knives, and distributed leaflets to help tackle knife crime in the county.

The week-long effort resulted in 12 people being arrested on suspicion of knife-related offences — some following incidents of assault, drugs and driving offences.

A total of 495 knives and bladed weapons were surrendered throughout the week. The majority were recovered from knife amnesty bins, and most of these were kitchen knives.

Inspector James Tallowin said: “This was a successful week for Suffolk Constabulary to address the national issue of knife crime.

"However, it is important to stress that our commitment to tackle knife crime continues beyond this dedicated week of action.

"Our officers are working every day to reduce the number of knives carried on our streets.

“Our approach during Op Sceptre was to educate our communities on the laws around carrying and selling knives and the dangers associated with carrying a bladed weapon.

"We were well received at schools and colleges, and by our local retailers in ensuring they are taking responsibility and questioning the age of someone who is attempting to purchase a knife.

Suffolk’s police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore said: “I am pleased to see Operation Sceptre has resulted in some significant arrests, well done to everyone involved.

"Just as importantly, Operation Sceptre gives officers a more focussed opportunity to get into colleges and schools to raise awareness of the dangers of knife crime – I fully support this work.

"It is so important we work with schools, businesses and parents as we will only make a difference if we work together.

“Talking about the consequences of carrying a knife – both at home and at school – is so important.

"Sadly, knife crime is a growing problem nationally and it’s got to stop.

"Carrying a knife doesn’t make you safe and sadly, as we all know, it can lead to dreadful consequences.”