Published: 8:00 AM January 2, 2021 Updated: 9:30 AM January 2, 2021

A speed camera on the A140 by the Coddenham turn southbound - Credit: Archant

More motorists were caught by Suffolk's fixed speed cameras in 2020 than during the previous year, as they took advantage of empty roads.

The cameras caught 14,202 speeders - not including December's total, which has yet to be calculated - compared to 11,476 in 2019.

Neither does the overall total include the camera installed in February on the A134 at Barnham, which caught a further 612 speeders in 10 months.

Average speed cameras on the A12 between East Bergholt and Stratford St Mary caught 10,731 motorists exceeding the limit in 11 months, compared to 7,578 in the whole of 2019.

The camera on the A140 at Coddenham also saw an increase - from 1,046 to 1,252.

Only the fixed camera on the A12 at Benhall and average speed cameras over the the Orwell Bridge recorded fewer motorists breaking the law (306 compared to 841 at Benhall and 1,913 compared to 2,011 on the Orwell Bridge).

The overall increase occurred despite traffic falling by 18.9% across Britain, according to Department for Transport estimates for the year ending September 2020.

Inspector Gary Miller, of the Roads and Armed Policing Team, said there were two potential reasons; people taking the opportunity to accelerate on emptier roads, and journeys not being naturally slowed by the normal flow of traffic.

"People should know these cameras are there - particularly local road users - because they're highly visible, with advanced warning signs," he said.

"They should also be aware that the cameras are there to reduce speed at accident hotspots.

"I think some people have allowed their speed to creep up. I'd ask them to pay attention while driving.

"A key part of driving safely is maintaining a sensible speed, appropriate to conditions. For example, where the speed limit is 70mph, that's not a target, it's the maximum.

"People live very busy lives. Some feel they can justify speeding, and perceive their abilities, or the performance of their cars, as able to deal with increased speed and reduced reaction time.

"Regardless of skill or performance, the reason for speed limits is for people to react to whatever hazards are presented. On a daily basis, we see the consequences of people failing to do that."







