Lorry with 'inappropriate load' pulled over on A14

Published: 6:00 AM August 26, 2021

The lorry was pulled over on the A14 - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A lorry stacked with railings was pulled over by police on the A14 after officers deemed it to have an "inappropriate load".

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Tweeted a picture of the vehicle caught as part of Operation Tramline, designed to stop drivers putting other road users at risk with their actions.

"Please think about how you load vehicles and the risks they could pose to other road users or pedestrians," officers wrote alongside the photo posted on Wednesday evening.

Other vehicles stopped during the day on the A14 included a truck with plastic pipes which had not been properly secured.

Officers said "only gravity" kept the pipes on the bed of the truck.



