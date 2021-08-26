News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Lorry with 'inappropriate load' pulled over on A14

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Papworth

Published: 6:00 AM August 26, 2021   
The lorry was pulled over on the A14

The lorry was pulled over on the A14 - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A lorry stacked with railings was pulled over by police on the A14 after officers deemed it to have an "inappropriate load".

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Tweeted a picture of the vehicle caught as part of Operation Tramline, designed to stop drivers putting other road users at risk with their actions.

"Please think about how you load vehicles and the risks they could pose to other road users or pedestrians," officers wrote alongside the photo posted on Wednesday evening.

Other vehicles stopped during the day on the A14 included a truck with plastic pipes which had not been properly secured.

Officers said "only gravity" kept the pipes on the bed of the truck.


You may also want to watch:

Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The coastguard helicopter was down at the Orwell Bridge this morning 

Suffolk Live

Body found in River Orwell after search and rescue

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Reece West has been described as "the funniest, the most loving, kindest young man in the world”

Mental Health

'He was the kindest' - Family share devastation of 21-year-old's suicide

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Steeple Bumpstead Surgery near Haverhill could be closed by Unity Healthcare

Essex Live

Village doctors' surgery with 2,500 patients could face permanent closure

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Michael McIntyre and his wife Kitty on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Championships at The All Englan

Theatre

Michael McIntyre to perform in Bury St Edmunds

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon