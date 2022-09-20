News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Police believe huge blaze in Suffolk airfield was started deliberately

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:39 AM September 20, 2022
About 750 tonnes of straw were set on fire in Great Waldingfield, near Sudbury

About 750 tonnes of straw were set on fire in Great Waldingfield, near Sudbury - Credit: Alison Clark

Police are treating a huge straw blaze that broke out in a Suffolk airfield as a suspected arson.

The fire is believed to have been started between 4pm and 5.30pm on Saturday at the former Great Waldingfield airfield, near Sudbury.

Police said about 750 tonnes of straw were set alight, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

A group of boys and girls were seen on the straw stacks prior to the fire, which officers believe was started deliberately.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Anyone who witnessed the fire or has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/60203/22.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Sudbury News

Don't Miss

The A14 is currently closed outside Ipswich after a serious crash

A14

Pedestrian dies after 'serious' crash on A14

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Kayden Jackson celebrates his goal at Sheffield Wednesday

Football | Live

Matchday Live: How Town's 2-2 draw at Sheffield Wednesday unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The A14 is currently closed outside Ipswich after a serious crash

A14 remains closed for police investigations following fatal crash

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A large fire has broken out near Sudbury

Firefighters tackling large fire at former Suffolk airfield

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon