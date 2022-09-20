Police believe huge blaze in Suffolk airfield was started deliberately

About 750 tonnes of straw were set on fire in Great Waldingfield, near Sudbury - Credit: Alison Clark

Police are treating a huge straw blaze that broke out in a Suffolk airfield as a suspected arson.

The fire is believed to have been started between 4pm and 5.30pm on Saturday at the former Great Waldingfield airfield, near Sudbury.

Police said about 750 tonnes of straw were set alight, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

A group of boys and girls were seen on the straw stacks prior to the fire, which officers believe was started deliberately.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Anyone who witnessed the fire or has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/60203/22.